Bakery bustles during Thanksgiving holiday

While many people have off for the Thanksgiving holiday, not everyone does. That includes a bakery in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Whether you were in the front of the store or back in the kitchen, Lynn Sandy's Bakery on Pittston Avenue in Scranton was bustling.

The bakery is pumping out all the sweet treats you can think of for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Definitely pies. Thanksgiving is a huge pie holiday, pumpkin roll. We have a lot of cheesecakes going out the door. Like I said before, Kolachi, cookies trays. lost of different things," said Alisha Summa.

Summa is the bakery's manager.

She says bakers were up at 1 in the morning Thursday working to make sure customers' orders were completed and the front cases were stocked for the 7 a.m. rush.

"We're celebrating Thanksgiving. I got a lemon meringue pie and a double-crust blueberry pie, and then I got the cupcakes, said John Pesote of Dickson City.

"Lynn Sandy's pumpkin squares are the best. They are basically just a pumpkin square rather than having all the crust. It's just a little bit of crust and a lot of pumpkin filling," explained John Mecca from Dunmore.

Bakers at Lynn Sandy's say holiday orders for this year have already surpassed last year.

"Between Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, we probably had a little over three thousand pies go out the door," added Summa.

That's not to mention the tons of cookies, cupcakes, and pastries that went out the door.

Summa says while orders were up this year, there were some challenges with getting some items the bakery needed.

"Chocolate chips, we had a hard time getting in certain boxes, but we have really great relationships with our distribution centers that were able to get stuff for us," said Summa.

Lynn Sandy's Bakery is closed Friday, November 25. They reopen for Small Business Saturday on November 26.

