Lackawanna County

LVHN: Patient info leaked onto 'dark web'

BlackCat, a ransomware gang associated with Russia, attacked the network supporting the Delta Medix location in Scranton last month.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lehigh Valley Health Network says patient information has been leaked following a cyber-attack.

BlackCat, a ransomware gang associated with Russia, attacked the network supporting the Delta Medix location in Scranton last month.

Now LVHN officials say stolen information, including screenshots of cancer patients receiving radiation treatment and documents containing patient data, have been posted on the dark web.

LVHN is still investigating and will notify patients whose information was involved. Officials believe the Scranton office is the only LVHN facility affected.

