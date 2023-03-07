LVHN: Patient info leaked onto 'dark web'

BlackCat, a ransomware gang associated with Russia, attacked the network supporting the Delta Medix location in Scranton last month.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lehigh Valley Health Network says patient information has been leaked following a cyber-attack.

Now LVHN officials say stolen information, including screenshots of cancer patients receiving radiation treatment and documents containing patient data, have been posted on the dark web.

LVHN is still investigating and will notify patients whose information was involved. Officials believe the Scranton office is the only LVHN facility affected.