In addition to all the food and vendors at La Festa, people were able to test out Lehigh Valley Health Network's surgical robot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lehigh Valley Health Network's robot is used to treat a number of different health conditions.

Officials say there are several benefits to having a robotics surgery, like smaller incisions, lower risk for infections, and better precision.

The hope was to show people how robotics surgery can help patients recover faster.