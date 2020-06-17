Lumber shortage affecting many construction projects

Lumber processing plants weren't essential early on in business closures and now there's not enough in supply for the demand

DALTON, Pa. — Whether it's a big-name store or your local lumberyard, it's safe to say they've all been busy during the quarantine, and that includes the Dalton Do-It Center in Lackawanna County.

"We're playing catchup now because it's just we're so far behind and now that everybody's back to work. Everybody wants you here tomorrow. You know houses are coming through and foundations and when it couldn't make them and all they're, they're ready to go," said John Buranich from Clarks Summit.

Buranich says since construction has resumed, he's made several trips to purchase pressure-treated lumber and other building supplies.

Dalton Do-It Center owner Doug LaCoe says they're having trouble keeping up. Forestry and lumber mills were deemed nonessential early on. While home improvement stores were selling lumber fast, there was nothing being processed to replace the low stock.

"My next load is not even promised. I have three loads on order in Virginia and he has no idea. And he said, just keep telling me what you want, and if it comes available, I'll get it," said LaCoe.

The shortage of lumber doesn't just hurt the businesses that sell it. It also affects contractors who can't start or finish their projects.

"If you can find you can do it you know. Most of my customers, I mean we don't do a lot with the lumber part of it all, but no, it's a struggle, no matter what you're doing. I guess everything is backing up now, too," continued Buranich.

LaCoe says as soon as the store opens each day, the phone begins ringing from people looking for pressure-treated lumber.

"A gentleman from Wilkes-Barre calling here looking for four by fours. We have none. I offered him six by sixes. He said, 'No, I definitely got to finish a deck or I can't get paid.'"

LaCoe says the low supply is unlike anything he's ever seen before.