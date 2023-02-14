Love on the ski slopes and the golf course

Newswatch 16s Jack Culkin traveled all over our area to see how people were making the most of the above-average Valentine's Day weather.

TAYLOR, Pa. — From the fairways to the ski slopes many people and some couples took advantage of the warm Valentine's Day temperatures to get outside and have some fun.

Love wasn't the only thing in the air on Valentine's Day.

Golf balls were also flying through the air and down the fairways of Pine Hills Country Club in Lackawanna County, as golfers enjoyed the unusually warm weather.

"Just nice to get out during the winter to get to, just lucky we have a nice day might as well golf outside," said Jake Ciullo, West Scranton.

Despite it being Valentine's Day, Jake Ciullo and Jasmine McDuffie said they were just two friends out enjoying a game they both love.

"Well, definitely in February. I know this is one of the courses that lets you play outside so it's always a plus," Ciullo added.

Yeah, the conditions are pretty good for you. Know this time of year. I won't say who's winning but it's a pretty close game," said McDuffie of Clark's Summit.

While you might not think of golfing in February, skiing was definitely on the minds of several people at Blue Mountain Ski Resort in Carbon County.

"Just close by I'd like to get out and get out on the snow Even though it's warm, there is still a good base down. You know a good day to get some runs in," said Chris Rehrig, Walnutport.

"As long as there's slopes to ski you got a ski them, they're not just gonna sit there and ski themselves," added Jackson Powell of Philadelphia.

While getting some runs in down the mountain was fun, Ali Pryor and Brad Fegly said doing it on Valentine's Day made it that much better.

"Just spending time with him and the lift line haven't been bad so I think we did six run in about 20 or 30 minutes," Pryor, of State College, said.

"Well in Northeastern PA there's not too much to do in the winter so it's a good excuse, cheap date when you're a season pass holder makes it something fun and exciting to do for Valentine's Day," said Fegley, Souther Columbia.

It was the best of both worlds for golfers and skiers and for more information on golf courses and ski resorts in our area click here and here.