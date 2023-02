A Cash 5 ticket for Tuesday's drawing was sold in Lackawanna County.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — There's a new millionaire in Dickson City. So, check those Cash 5 tickets!

The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn on Tuesday — 06, 13, 19, 32, 37 — to win more than $1.4 million!

The winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz on the Scranton Carbondale Highway in Dickson City.

The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling that winning lottery ticket.

Watch live drawings every day on WNEP-TV.