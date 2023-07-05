x
Lackawanna County

Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Lackawanna County

The big winner was sold at the Convenient Food Mart on North Main Avenue in Scranton.
SCRANTON, Pa. — A store in Lackawanna County sold a $1 million-winning $1 Million? Seriously scratch-off from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Convenient Food Mart on North Main Avenue in Scranton gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

$1 Million? Seriously is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Click here for the latest results from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Watch live Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.

