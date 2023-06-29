Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million sold in Lackawanna County

MOUNT COBB, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a $3 million-winning $3 Million Xtreme Tripler Scratch-Off.
Mount Cobb Travel Plaza on Mount Cobb Road gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
$3 Million Xtreme Tripler is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.
Watch live Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.
