Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million sold in Lackawanna County

Mount Cobb Travel Plaza sould the jackpot-winning ticket.

MOUNT COBB, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a $3 million-winning $3 Million Xtreme Tripler Scratch-Off.

Mount Cobb Travel Plaza on Mount Cobb Road gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$3 Million Xtreme Tripler is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.

Watch live Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.