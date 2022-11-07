Lottery players hope for $1.9 billion worth of Powerball luck

Lottery fever has hit folks in our area, with the Powerball jackpot sitting at close to $2 billion.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — The lottery machine inside Quinn's Cafe Express in Archbald printed ticket after ticket.

Larhonda Neal is the store manager and says lately, they've had one employee almost completely dedicated to selling Powerball tickets because so many customers are hoping to hit the record jackpot of $1.9 billion.

"The crowds get bigger and bigger as the jackpot gets bigger. So far, we've seen probably double the customers, especially today, probably even triple today," Neal said.

Judy Morisco says she never plays the lottery but figured this jackpot was worth a try.

"I just want to get in on the action. I don't want to let it go by without taking a chance."

Many customers say they're playing more than they normally do, including Nazzareno Machelli, and spending a bit more than usual to play.

"They're buying that extra ticket, hoping that extra ticket is going to do it. That's what I do! I get that extra ticket."

Folks taking a chance weighed in on what they would do with the money.

"I'd donate. I'm sort of doing pretty good, so I'd donate a lot. I've got a godchild, so I'd give it to them." Surkey Robert said.

"I'm buying a town somewhere! It's just going to be me and my family. We're going to be isolated. That's it!" Neal said.

"I would help my family and friends. It's so much money! Who knows? $1.9 billion?" Machelli said.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million — slim, but one can hope.

"Not much of a chance. This girl said she'd go out with me if I win it!" Surkey joked.

