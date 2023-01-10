Lottery fever as Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion

While the odds are not necessarily in your favor, folks are still playing for a chance to win the billion dollar jackpot.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Mega Millions jackpot hit a staggering $1.1 billion prize after not being claimed for more than three months.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, this recent jackpot run has generated more than $70.5 million in sales.

And as of Tuesday afternoon, more than 3,700 Mega Millions tickets were being sold per minute.

But what exactly are your chances of winning? Newswatch 16 sat down with Dr. Joseph Klobusicky from the University of Scranton to break down the numbers.

"To win the jackpot, you need to get these five balls from one through seventy correct and then this gold mega ball one through twenty-five correct, so multiplying that all together, your odds are about one and about 302 million," said Dr. Klobusicky, University of Scranton.

When a jackpot gets this size, Dr. Klobusicky says buying more tickets than usual could increase your lottery winnings but most likely will come at a cost.

"It is true that your expected payout would get larger and larger and larger, this needs to be balanced with the fact that even if you buy 100 tickets, chances are pretty overwhelming that you just lost 100 to 200 hundred dollars and that you have increased your odds of getting this enormous amount of money, but it's still pretty darn small," said Dr. Klobusicky.

Dr. Klobusicky says it is not a bad thing to play the lottery because, really, your chance is as good as anyone else's. Just don't put buying lottery tickets over buying your next meal.

"Economically, I suppose does it make sense to buy the ticket almost certainly not, never buy lottery tickets in order to, like, you know, make sure you can buy groceries or do something like this that's always a terrible idea," added Dr. Klobusicky.

When all is said and done, the next winner of this Mega Millions jackpot stands to win $1.1 billion or a cash option of more than $550 million.