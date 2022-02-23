Longtime high school sports announcer's streak ends

David Adomiak has had a courtside seat for thousands of games at Riverside High School for the past four decades until his streak was broken.

TAYLOR, Pa. — It's easy to miss the man on the sidelines at Riverside High School basketball games.

He's tucked in-between bleachers and behind the scoring tables, scribbling notes on a lineup.

But what you won't miss, is his voice.

"I love doing basketball, I love doing football it's the greatest job in the world," said David Adomiak, who called his first game in 1978. "I did a football game and he says, 'You'll do maybe a couple games and they we'll work something out.'"

His tenure lasted a little longer.

The voice of the Vikings is now in his 43rd year, calling basketball and football.

Athletic Director Dan Digwood has been listening to Adomiak since he was young, both as a fan and as a player.

"When Dave was doing the games and I was a fan, he's got his couple classics like 'off the glass' and stuff like that. It was always a pleasure too when you played, coming to your home gym and him announcing your name," said Digwood.

As of this month, Adomiak had called 1,121 straight games for the Vikings, but that's where his streak ended.

"I fell on the ice and had a concussion and then they rushed me to the hospital in the ambulance. Everybody asked where he was, even the Mid Valley coach. We played the Mid Valley girls that night," Adomiak explained.

Dave bounced back quickly and returned to the mic just a week later.

It's as if he was never gone; now up to 1,125 games.

"Even though you're announcing for Riverside, you try to cut that line so close that even when you walk out, somebody from even Carbondale or Old Forge will say you did a great job with those names tonight. A little thank you or an acknowledgment, it goes a long way," he said.

Adomiak says he'll be back for his 44th year in the fall.