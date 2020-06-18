Long wait to renew drivers licenses in Lackawanna County

The driver's license center in Lackawanna county is open again but a few dozen people had a long wait as they tried to renew their licenses Wednesday.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The driver's license center in Lackawanna county is open again, but a few dozen people had a long wait as they tried to renew their licenses Wednesday.

Newswatch 16 found 20 people in line at the PennDOT Drivers License Center in Dunmore Wednesday afternoon.

Those waiting say they had been here about an hour, and the wait was longer earlier in the day.

Some driver's license centers are still closed.