The new place in Dickson City welcomed customers Thursday morning.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — It was the moment chicken lovers have been waiting for—a new Chick-fil-A is now open in Lackawanna County.

Chick-fil-A welcomed customers to its new restaurant on Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City Thursday morning.

And as you might expect, it's pretty busy with fans waiting in long lines to order from the place known for its chicken sandwiches.

This is the first standalone Chick-fil-A in Lackawanna County.