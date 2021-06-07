Recovery through art: A woman's 'long, hard journey' back from brain injury

An artist from Lackawanna County says she's back and perhaps better than ever after nearly dying. Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky shares her story.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Amy Long said it is been a long, hard journey.

“My life was basically a happy fairytale. Before this, it all stopped. I spiraled down; I had 3 DUIs, I ended up in jail."

Long, of Thornhurst, suffered a traumatic brain injury and nearly died June 2, 2005, when she was thrown from a horse.

She was an artist, but after the accident, she stopped painting and struggled for years with her recovery, depression, and more.

Finally, by doing her own research, she had a breakthrough in her recovery in 2017 and today is painting once again.

“One painting, a small painting, used to take me almost 6 months, and I was very obsessive-compulsive and very tight, my paintings now are 3 by 4 feet, and I now have extreme fun, and they are wild, and they’re crazy.”

Those who know her call her journey a long and difficult one.

They said Long is an inspiration to those struggling with brain injuries or other medical issues.

“I think it’s been a tragedy that someone of her talent and demeanor would have to go through this and thank God come out of it on the other side not only alive but with some of her talent still intact," said her friend, Jim Gallagher of Wyoming.

Long loves animals and often donates her paintings or proceeds from sales to wildlife rescues and other animal organizations.

She said that keeps her going, and so does the hope that she can help others like her.