Experts offer advice after mortgage rate spike

Home buyers probably weren't happy to hear the Federal Reserve's latest announcement. But local real estate experts say don't let the numbers scare you.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Things have certainly calmed down for Kathy Casarin compared to what she was experiencing a year ago as a realtor in Lackawanna County. Casarin works for Berkshire Hathaway in Clarks Summit.

"I swear I had buyers waiting in my driveway. 'Where is she going? What's she going to list?' And they wanted to follow you to see what you are going to list, so they could jump on it," Casarin recalled.

That competition has cooled down, in part, thanks to rising mortgage rates scaring buyers off.

Casarin says the good news is that fewer offers are coming in, so you have a better chance of getting the home you want without going above the asking price.

On the flip side, the interest rate's going to be much higher, meaning a mortgage could cost hundreds of dollars more a month.

But mortgage broker Manny Hicks says although it seems high compared to what we've been seeing over the last two years, it's not out of control.

"It's not as bad if you've been a renter. It's a little bit tough for people who are selling because they're usually leaving their really nice rate. Some people are literally locked in at 2s and 3s. So you go from that, and I got to go buy a house, now I'm going up another 3%, your payment gets pretty wild. But first-time buyers, it's a really good time to buy real estate."

On Wednesday, the Fed announced its sixth rate hike this year, a week after mortgage rates spiked to their highest levels in more than 20 years.

After hearing about record low rates for two years, that might be a shock to new home buyers.

"I don't think they're as high as everyone thinks they are," said real estate investor Justin Gagliardi. "They're higher than they were last year, but I think historically, they're coming on to a long-term average now, which I don't think is as bad as everyone's making it sound."

"Don't let the headlines scare you," Casain said. "All real estate is local. Our Scranton market is up almost 19%, which is great. So homes are holding their value. I think we were undervalued for a long time. And now what we're noticing is, value's caught up, which is great for a home seller."

Experts we talked to say it'll likely be another year or two before rates start to go down again.