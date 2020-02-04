Local paper product company seeing a boom in business during COVID-19 threat

Select Tissue of Pennsylvania has a high demand for paper products that they're hiring new employees

VANDLING, Pa. — Select Tissue of Pennsylvania makes paper products like toilet paper, napkins, and paper towels. They opened this location in Vandling a little over three years ago.

With people hoarding these items, they've seen a major increase in demand for their products. Tractor-trailers lined the parking lot, waiting to pick up their shipments to deliver to stores in desperate need.

"This is not the way we want to see an increase in business, under any circumstances, but we'll see what happens in the future," said Wayne Schwartz, Select Tissue of Pennsylvania safety quality manager.

Select Tissue does a lot of business out of the area, but during this time of need, they wanted to continue to support local.

"We had businesses come to us when their shelves were going bare and they needed bath tissue, they needed towels, they needed napkins. It was a great opportunity for us to introduce ourselves and our product."

At a time when people are being laid off and losing their jobs, Select Tissue is actually hiring because they've been so busy.

Select Tissue has to keep their facility clean on a regular basis, but now with the threat of coronavirus, they're doing their best to protect employees from possible exposure. They aren't allowing truck drivers in the building that are there to pick up shipments and are trying to limit people who come into the lobby, including potential new employees.

"We've pretty much locked down and we're on a constant sanitization so we are taking the precautions necessary."