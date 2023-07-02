Area moms shed light on postpartum psychosis after tragedy

Example video title will go here for this video

A horrific story out of Massachusetts has mothers in our area speaking up about an issue they say doesn't get talked about enough – postpartum psychosis.

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington talked to two moms in Lackawanna County who know firsthand what it's like to suffer after having children.

Although it's not confirmed whether she had postpartum psychosis specifically, the case is starting a conversation about the disorder.

But on January 24th, police say Lindsay killed her three kids and attempted to take her own life. She's recovering in the hospital, facing murder charges. Her attorney claims she was "overmedicated," taking 12 different types of antidepressants at the time of the incident, according to the ABC affiliate in Boston.

Her husband says "the real Lindsay" was loving and caring but describes a "condition" that rapidly worsened in the months after giving birth to their third child.

Lindsay Clancy, from Duxbury, Massachusetts, worked as a labor and delivery nurse and was a mother of three.

Michelle Johnson's story :

Michelle Johnson says she never expected it to happen to her.

When she was pregnant with her twin boys, her doctors brought postpartum mood disorders.

"I started laughing in the office, and I thought, 'I don't think they understand what I've been through. That will never happen to me," she recalled thinking.

Michelle had been told there was virtually no chance of ever getting pregnant. So when she found out she was having twin boys, she was elated.

But three days after giving birth, the anxiety set in, and later, the intrusive thoughts that she says were out of her control. She was terrified of being alone with her boys, fearing she might harm them.

"I remember getting all of the knives out of the drawer and just throwing them in the garbage, and not bathing the boys alone. At one point, I just feared that I had turned into some sort of monster. And I was recognizing myself. There were times I couldn't even think clearly enough to remember my own name."

Michelle sought help from doctors and her family. She started medication and received inpatient treatment.

Sixteen months after the birth of her twins, she says the fog just lifted, and she began to recover.

"It was, honestly, probably the best moment of my life. Over having kids, getting pregnant with kids, getting married. Because I felt safe. I finally felt safe that I could be around them, and that my brain was returning to being my own again."