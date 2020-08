About 40 supporters in Dickson City gathered to watch Biden's keynote address that wrapped up the 2020 Democratic Convention.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A group of local Democrats from Joe Biden's home county gathered to watch him accept the nomination Thursday night.

Newswatch 16 found about 40 supporters at Nosh in Dickson City watching Biden's keynote address that wrapped up the 2020 Democratic Convention.

In his speech, Biden made his case for the presidency.

Biden's former political rivals on the campaign trail also spoke on the last night of the convention.