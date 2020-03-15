Local catholic masses continue

It was a smaller gathering of the faithful on Saturday for the afternoon Catholic mass but nonetheless folks still showed up for church.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a smaller gathering of the faithful on Saturday for the afternoon Catholic mass, after the Diocese of Scranton announced the precautionary measures it's taking to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Bishop Bambera joined all bishops across the state in excusing members of the Catholic faith from attending mass, beginning this weekend.

"We would love to have them here with us at mass but we want them to protect themselves. We also want to protect the people that are around them. Although the diocese is seeing reduced numbers at its masses, many people did attend on Saturday, and intend to do so as long as churches remain open," said Eric Deadbill, Diocese of Scranton.

"I will always be here. It's something I just have to do for myself. I come here to worship and I enjoy and not until I know that it's everywhere and everything has shut down, I wouldn't miss church," said Jeanne Gerlach, Scranton.

"You can't be a hermit. Matter of fact I came up to Northeast PA to escape what you call the hype," said a man from Philadelphia.

Some say prayer..is needed more than ever right now.

Since churches are still open, the diocese is taking additional steps to ensure the health and safety of those who *do* come to church.