Local advocates hopeful as FDA approves drug to treat Alzheimer's

It is not a cure, but advocates for the disease are celebrating this next step in finding one.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Mark Entwistle of Eynon has been an advocate for Alzheimer's disease for nearly a decade. He lost both his grandmother and his mother to the disease.

"This is what all of us advocates really look for and hope for, so to that have the first announcement yesterday, it's only the beginning," he said.

The FDA announced earlier this week the approval of a drug called aducanumab.

"Unlike any of the other treatments that we have, this is a treatment that may show clinical benefit as it slows the progression of the disease, not just treating the symptoms," said Clay Jacobs, Alzheimer's Association Executive Director, Greater PA Chapter.

The newly approved drug is not a cure, and not all experts agree on its effectiveness. But the drug is described as the first treatment shown to slow cognitive decline, and Entwistle sees it as a step in the right direction. He says he does not want his son to have to go through what he went through with his mother.

"It might help me eventually if I get to that point if it happens to me or my brothers and sisters. There's hope that this could slow this down and actually help them out a little bit and to live a little bit longer and a little bit nicer of a life," he explained.

Every year, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre chapter of the Alzheimer's Association walks to end Alzheimer's at PNC Field in Moosic, and every year the organization raises thousands and thousands of dollars in an effort to hit a milestone like this one.

"To be able to know our advocates and individuals and the folks at the Alzheimer's Association helped shaped what is the fullness of the story. The benefit for families now, and the potential to give more time, quality time with loved ones really is an important part when considering the approval of this medication," Jacobs said.