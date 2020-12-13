Live nativity moves outside in Scranton

The live nativity is a tradition for kids at Mary, Mother of God parish in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Members of a youth group treated the community to a drive-by nativity scene on Sunday in Scranton.

The live nativity scene is a Christmas tradition for the kids at Mary, Mother of God Parish in north Scranton.

This is the first year they've held it outside.

Due to the pandemic, visitors were asked to simply drive by the scene showing Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus.

The scene included shepherds, wise men, and even some live animals.

"It's nice because we get to see familiar faces from our community and our church drive by and give a little wave. I'm lucky enough this year to be playing the role of Mary. Unfortunately this year I have to hold a baby doll this year instead of a real one. We're making adjustments the best we can," said Mia Velez of Scranton.