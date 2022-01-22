Little Eric's big snow day in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a great day to hit the slopes for a cause in Lackawanna County.
Little Eric's Foundation hosted their first-ever snow day event Saturday at Montage Mountain in Scranton.
Folks could stop by and get discounted lift tickets and rentals from open to close.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards pediatric cancer research and helping out local families dealing with pediatric cancer.
"Since we've started the foundation a few years ago, everybody has been so awesome for donating. So it's just kind of our way of giving back. So I mean, the support even so far today has been awesome. We've already donated over $200,000 to pediatric cancer research. So this will help for our yearly donation towards that," said Stella Praefke with Little Eric's Foundation.
The event continues until 9 p.m. in Scranton.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.