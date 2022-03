Lisa Washington was invited to celebrate Read Across America with fourth-grade students in Moosic on Friday.

MOOSIC, Pa. — "I can read with my left eye. I can read with my right eye," said Lisa Washington.

"I Can Read with My Eyes Shut!", that's the book Lisa Washington read Friday morning to students at Riverside Elementary East in Moosic.

The group of fourth graders were celebrating Read Across America.

Washington was invited to be a guest reader.

The students enjoyed the book and asked Lisa lots of questions about her job as a news anchor.