Liquor flowing out the door of Lackawanna County Fine Wine & Spirits store

People across Pennsylvania can now buy liquor for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak shut down state stores in March.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Bags and boxes of alcohol were hauled out of the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store near Clarks Summit. It's the first scheduled day of curbside pickup for people in Pennsylvania residents who placed an order.

This liquor store is just one of the state stores open in Lackawanna County and one of the 170 state stores in the state that are taking orders over the phone.

People we spoke with who were picking up say while their liquor cabinet wasn't empty, they needed to restock before it was.

"Everybody was kind of caught off guard by how long this was going to be and while people had supplies, they didn't have enough," Jean Schuster said.

Others we spoke with say being able to get liquor is just as important as getting your groceries.

"Get your wine, get your liquor, get your food, and go to the drug store, those are all, I think, quite essential."

State stores are taking orders only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday and only a set number of orders are allowed every day.

Customers are limited to no more than six bottles and must pay with a credit card.

The one misunderstanding many people seem to have is how to place an order.

We saw many people pulling into the parking lot to try to place an order.

While some people who were scheduled to come and pick up their liquor received it, others say they just showed up because the phone lines were so busy and they couldn't get a hold of anybody.

"They won't answer the phone. I tried yesterday for four hours, I tried today for two hours they don't nobody answers the phone," Marilyn Wrightson said.

Although the Clarks Summit state store only has one person answering phones, employees are working overtime to make sure they can get every order filled.