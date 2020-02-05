Lions Club Donates PPE to first responders

The gear was purchased using a grant the club received.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The District 14 Lion's Club received a 10-thousand-dollar grant and decided to use the funds to supply first responders throughout our area with personal protective equipment.

Members distributed the PPE to frontline workers from the Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna County communities Saturday.

Valley Care Pharmacy in Scranton let the club use their parking lot to make an easy drive-thru process.

First responders dropped by and grabbed a bag full of gear to distribute to others in their departments.

"I've talked to first responders in my own community and they're having trouble getting it and it was difficult getting the stuff and we still have some things coming on back order," said the District Governor of 14H Lions, Fran Stepkovitch.