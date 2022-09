SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens went to Nay Aug Park in Scranton Saturday evening to Light the Night for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The walk around the park in Lackawanna County raises money and awareness for blood cancer research.

The red lanterns were lit by those who have lost someone to these types of cancers. The white lanterns were held by survivors, and gold was lit in memory of a loved one in Lackawanna County.