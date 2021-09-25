Light the Night: Raising awareness to fight cancer in Scranton

All of the money raised at Light the Night will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 5th Annual Light the Night Walk.

Folks laced up their sneakers and hit the pavement Saturday for the event at Nay Aug Park.

Light the Night is all about raising awareness and funding for research and treatment options to eliminate cancer.

Participants carried illuminated lanterns.

Each color lantern represented something different.

White for survivors, red for supports, and gold in memory of those who lost their battle against cancer.

"It means a lot, we've been doing it for since a little after 2008. It's crazy to see everyone that is now a part of it. It's definitely grown a lot from the past years," said Laynie Buly, Jessup.

