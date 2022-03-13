Library photo fundraiser in Lackawanna County

Valley Community Library in Blakely held the fundraiser Sunday afternoon.

BLAKELY, Pa. — A library in Lackawanna County held a photo fundraiser on Sunday.

Valley Community Library in Blakely was filled with families wanting to get their photos taken.

The library offered easter and floral backdrops for people to pose in front of.

Organizers say the event was scheduled for Saturday but was canceled due to the storm.

"We have a bunch of families coming in, which is really great. We've got some little kids all dressed up in their easter dresses and their little bow ties. It's super cute," said Kristen Wallo, Librarian/Photographer.

Valley Community Library is holding another photo fundraiser next Saturday as well as several other events in April.