Some libraries reopen with new restrictions

Libraries across the state were allowed to reopen on Monday and some libraries in Lackawanna County are seeing patrons inside for the first time in months.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Gale Gordon of Clarks Summit has been waiting for the chance to visit the Abington Community Library in person. She says some good books will make the pandemic much more bearable.

"I'm trying to stay indoors as much as I possibly can, but you can't just sit and stare at four walls. You have to do something."

After being closed since Thanksgiving, the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit just reopened to patrons with some restrictions in place. There's a time limit for all visitors, and returned books need to be cleaned and quarantined before going back in circulation.

The director says the staff has still been busy. People are still using the library, just in new ways.

"We certainly did see a spike of registered cardholders once the pandemic started with our online resources, so that's wonderful," Sandy Longo said.

The staff at Valley Community Library in Blakely decided to remain closed and only offered curbside pickup.

"I have to think about my staff, the public, we've been lucky so far to not have any positive cases, and we want to keep it that way," Michelle Georgetti said.

The director says it's been a tough year. The library's main fundraiser, Books Appetit, has been postponed to later on this year.

The director also said one of the most difficult things she's had to deny patrons is free access to the internet, so since the start of the pandemic, they've been offering free Wi-Fi in the parking lot.

It will feel good to let patrons walk through the doors again someday.