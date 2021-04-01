Libraries in Lackawanna County offering home delivery

Library staff says the service was created during the pandemic, but it is likely here to stay.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The pandemic has changed the way we do a lot of things. In some cases, that change is permanent.

Libraries in Lackawanna County are trying to roll with those changes to better serve their patrons. This week, the library system launch a home delivery service through its website.

The Albright Memorial Library in Scranton has been serving patrons for well over a century. This past year of its history has maybe been the most transformative.

Now, if you want to check out a book at any Lackawanna County Library, you don't have to pick it up off a shelf. You can pick it out online, and a library staff person sticks in an envelope and sends it in the mail.

"It took us a while to get it going, but it's going to be here and hopefully here to stay," said Albright employee Tina Thomas.

Anyone with a library card can select a book online and, after placing a hold, can opt to have the book delivered by mail.

"When you select that, it automatically notifies us that you want to receive your items in the mail," Thomas said.

When it's time to return your book, you can drop it off at any library or book drop location in Lackawanna County.

The home delivery service is partly paid for by a special state program and is just one of the many ways the pandemic has changed the way libraries worked.

E-book use has soared by 300%. But for the reader who still loves to hold a real book, home delivery can be a great option.