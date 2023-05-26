Letter containing powder found inside federal courthouse in Lackawanna County

An investigation is underway in Lackawanna County after an envelope with powder inside was discovered at the federal courthouse.

SCRANTON, Pa. — According to officials with the Middle District of PA, employees at the federal courthouse in Scranton were opening mail around 9 a.m. Friday morning when they discovered a suspicious letter containing an unknown powder.

U.S. Marshals and local officials were called in to investigate.

They determined the substance was not dangerous.

No one was reported sick, and business went on as usual.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed in Lackawanna County.