It happened outside the Abington Heights School District administration building.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Dozens of students and their parents held a "let them play" rally in Lackawanna County.

Abington Heights decided last month to suspect all contact sports for the fall due to the pandemic.

That includes field hockey, volleyball, soccer, cheerleading, and, of course, football.