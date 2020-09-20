Lemonade stand helps pediatric cancer charity

People came to the Garden of Mucciolo Family Wines to raise money for Alex's Lemonade Stand.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Families of kids with cancer came together in Lackawanna County.

People gathered at the Garden of Mucciolo Family Wines to raise money for Alex's Lemonade Stand, a national charity dedicated to research and awareness for pediatric cancer.

There was live music, local vendors, food and wine, and of course, lemonade.

One mother whose daughter was diagnosed with brain cancer at 12 years old said she's been battling the disease for the last five years.

"I can't believe how much cancer has affected this area. It's very important that we get research done and help these kids out and fight cancer because it takes so much away from their lives," said Melanie Yudt of Mount Cobb.