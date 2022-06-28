'Lemon-aid' – Classmates helping girl battling cancer

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us how classmates are pitching in to help and learning a lesson in responsibility at the same time.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — If you pass by the Tri-Star Academy along Kennedy Boulevard in Archbald, you might see some youngsters holding signs and selling lemonade.

Every summer, the school puts together a lemonade stand for a few days, raising money for an organization or someone in need.

This summer, they're helping one of their own — 8-year-old Addie Evans, who is battling a rare form of childhood cancer.

"Last year, we did it for Griffin Pond, and this year, we had to do it for Adaleigh, who's been a student with us since she was a toddler," said Kayla Borowski, the director of Tri-Star Academy.

Addie joined her classmates at the lemonade stand and said she is overwhelmed by the support from her teachers and classmates.

"I had no idea. It makes me so happy that they're raising money for me and stuff. I'm just so happy."

It didn't take long for a steady stream of thirsty customers to stop and buy some lemonade, including Dustin Hoffman of Archbald. He said his son also battled cancer, and he couldn't pass the chance to stop and help this cause.

"Archbald is a good community, and they do a lot. I mean, they did a lot for my son and Addy, so it's a great community to live in," Hoffman said.

"They see her as she's going through this, and they've known her before that, so they do everything that they can to help out each day, and we'd love to have the kids learning how to give back in the community and have fun while doing it," Borowski added.

The Tri-Star Academy students will be selling lemonade daily through the rest of the week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

📢 Spread the word!! 📢Tuesday 6/28 to Friday 7/1 we will be having our Summer Camp Lemonade Stand! *This year, all of... Posted by Tri-Star Academy-Archbald on Monday, June 27, 2022