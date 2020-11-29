Leftover pumpkins donated to animal sanctuary

The Farmhouse Sanctuary in Dunmore collected fresh pumpkins on Sunday for their animals to enjoy.
The collection of not carved or painted pumpkins took place at the NBT Bank parking lot in Dunmore Sunday afternoon.
The donations were accepted drive-thru style to help maintain social distancing.
Donations of any produce were also accepted, including: blueberries, strawberries, grapes, carrots, bananas, cucumbers, sweet peppers and kind of leafy greens.
"It's absolutely amazing, it's funny, they might just be pumpkins to some people but now they're a token and a symbol of our community and family members coming together and celebrating the animals," said founder Maura Cummings.