Lebanese Heritage Festival held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — St. Ann Maronite Church in Scranton hosted its annual heritage day on Sunday.
People could grab some of their favorite authentic Lebanese food and pastries and enjoy them outside or take some home for the family.
The menu included kibbeh, grape leaves, spinach pies, and baklava.
Organizers say heritage day is all about coming together and celebrating culture.
"Our main goal is to get all of our parishioners, and friends, and cousins of our parishioners; a lot of people go to study or work out of state. So this event, almost all of the parishioners, relatives, cousins, they came to be together," said Father Tony Youssef with St. Ann Maronite Church.
All the money raised at the Heritage Festival will benefit the church in Scranton.