Learning new skills at Winterfest

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Winterfest brought folks to Lackawanna State Park in North Abington Township on Saturday for activities like a bird-watching walk, campfire cooking, and learning about maple syrup through an exhibit.
It was also a good opportunity to learn about outdoor winter safety.
"I think it's vital because a lot of people, they see things that are around that they don't know about, and they're walking right past but we get to point them out and kind of help people form that deeper connection to the outdoors and to nature," said Tony DeSantis, Environmental Education Specialist, Lackawanna State Park.
Fishing and disc golf were also activities visitors could try out Saturday in Lackawanna County.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.