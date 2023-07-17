Learning literary skills in Carbondale

Families with babies and toddlers now have a new place to learn early literacy skills in Lackawanna County.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. — The second floor of the Carbondale Public Library has officially gone to the kids.

Library officials opened the doors to the new Family Place Space to help families with kids ages three and under work on early literacy skills.

"To get them speaking, increasing their vocabulary through these toys. It looks like just toys and playing, but so much is going to be happening with the children and their growth," said Stephanie Spaid, Carbondale Public Library Assistant Director.

Victoria and her two daughters visit the library often. She's excited about this new program because she knows the benefits of getting kids reading early.

"As a mom and as a teacher. So it's very important, and she's excited about it," said Victoria, Carbondale.

The space will be open to use any time for families, but the library will host a five-week program to teach parents some of the skills to help their kids in these early developmental stages. Each week will focus on a different theme.

"Nutrition, music and movement, early literacy, there will be an art project for them to work on. It's going to be wonderful. We're so happy to be able to bring this to our community," said Spaid.

Dr. S. Robert Powell is on the board of the Carbondale Public Library. Dr. Powell calls the program key for families with young children.

"It's projecting into the future by creating our audience for years to come, and we're very proud of it," said Dr. Powell.

The first five-week program for families begins Tuesday at the Carbondale Public Library.