The cemetery tour was held drive-through style due to COVID-19.

DUNMORE, Pa. — People were learning about history by taking a drive through a cemetery in Lackawanna County.

The cruise took place at the Dunmore Cemetery along Blakely Street on Sunday afternoon.

The "Dearly Departed Players" group helped to recount the lives of past area residents who were historically significant to the area.

The tour was free, and donations were accepted for the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.