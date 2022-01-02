Leak found in Old Forge water main break

A water main break that has impacted residents in Old Forge for nearly a week has been located according to officials with Pennsylvania American Water.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — It's been six days of no water or low pressure for people in part of Lackawanna County.

Pennsylvania American Water now says they think they've found the source of the problem in Old Forge.

The water company says crews are on-site and will continue working Tuesday night to repair this leak.

Pennsylvania American Water also continues to look for additional problems.

Water is still available for anyone impacted at the Eagle McClure Hose Company in Old Forge.