Late state chief justice honored on Scranton monument

SCRANTON, Pa. — Over 100 friends, family, and politicians came out to honor an esteemed citizen in Lackawanna County.

The late state Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Eagen's spot was unveiled on the "Distinguished Citizens Memorial of Lackawanna County" on Courthouse Square.

Eagen is now the 5th person honored on the monument.

He joins Robert Casey Sr., William Scranton, Joseph McDade, and Marion Munley.

Eagen, originally from Jermyn, was the youngest district attorney in Lackawanna County history at just 26-years-old.