Late Marine's family reacts to troop withdrawal news

President Biden intends to remove all troops from Afghanistan by September 11.

SCRANTON, Pa. — If you want to see the toll of the war in Afghanistan, just look around the Johnson family living room in Scranton.

In this same living room, the parents of late Marine Lance Corporal Larry Johnson watched as President Biden announced the impending end to the war.

"From what I heard, I believe it's going to happen. I don't know what's going to happen. But, our military can't be used as an item to keep peace. I'm just, I'm totally against it," said Jeff Whitney, LCPL. Johnson's stepfather.

Whitney and Johanna Johnson have been waiting a long time for this news.

Lance Corporal Johnson was killed by an IED while serving in Afghanistan in February of 2010, he was just 19 years old.

He's one of the 2,300 U.S. soldiers killed in the country.

"Right now it's like a big cloud but I'm happy for the troops, all the troops. I think it's a good idea that we get pulled out of there. I've said that to different Marines and veterans and a lot of them give me their support and agree with me and some of them get downright nasty," Whitney said.

The end to the war is still a divisive issue amongst the military but the President intends to remove all troops from Afghanistan by September 11, which is the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks which launched the war in the first place.

Johnson's family knows just how long that 20 years have been.