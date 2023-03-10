Last-minute parade preps in Scranton

Earlier in the week, the Scranton St. Patrick's Association said snow or not, this parade was going on as planned.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Light snow was falling in downtown Scranton as workers put up a tent on Courthouse Square.

Last-minute preparations were underway for the St. Patrick's Parade and at The Railyard Restaurant and Bar.

Manager Jim Noone says it's been all hands on deck leading up to one of their busiest weekends of the year.

"Getting things set up and having all kinds of things delivered, some alcohol, and setting up the upstairs deck has been the first time this year it's been set up," Noone said.

Many people were checking in at the Radisson Hotel, including George Schneider of Old Forge, are excited to spread some Irish cheer.

"I'm hoping it's going to be a great day, I hope, and a lot of people come up and coming downtown," Schneider said.

Eric Bomboy is a member of the Penn York Highlanders bagpipe band and said he looks forward to playing in the parade, something they haven't done in quite some time.

"We put all of our time and effort preparing for the state, and we all look forward to it every year," Bomboy said.

About 145 groups are signed up to march in the parade, the most in several years.

Having thousands of people downtown is good for businesses, especially after two years of the pandemic and a postponement last year due to snow.

"We are look looking forward to having good numbers; we're looking forward to going back to the way it was before," said Felicity Schultz, Radisson Hotel Scranton.

People gearing up for parade they say they're not really worried about the white stuff, they just prepare ahead of time.

"We do have our undercover parking area, so even if you're outside, you can also enjoy that nice coverage," Schultz said,

"It sounds like the bulk of it's going to be done by the time parades there. So we'll be all set, ready to go," Bomboy added.

Mayor Paige Cognetti told us earlier this week that DPW crews will be out clearing the snow from the parade route.

The parade steps off at 11:45 a.m.