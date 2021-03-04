Last-minute Easter shopping in Moosic

Shoppers were excited to be able to celebrate again.

MOOSIC, Pa. — It was a busy day at grocery stores around our area, with shoppers picking up last-minute Easter dinner items and their baskets.

Newswatch 16 stopped by ShopRite along Birney Avenue in Moosic and found shoppers crossing those last few items off their shopping lists.

Last year, many families could not celebrate together because of the pandemic.

Shoppers told Newswatch 16 that they are relieved to be able to visit with their loved ones this weekend.

"It's just an exciting holiday this year because last year was doom and gloom, and this year you could at least see something's coming up. Light at the end of the tunnel, you know," said Anne Opiela of Plains.