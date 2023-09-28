Water main break closes Scranton schools

Water gushed from the main that broke just before midnight

SCRANTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water told the news station that a 16-inch main busted at the intersection of Luzerne Street and 8th Avenue.

We saw the road blocked off up to Meridian Avenue.

Online posts show people on nearby streets like Academy St, Rock St, and Washburn Avenue reporting little or no water pressure.

Several schools in the Scranton School District have closed.

West Scranton H.S.

West Scranton Intermediate

Charles Sumner Elementary

Frances Willard Elementary