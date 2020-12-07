Hundreds flock to fundraiser for a fire company in Lackawanna County

Covington Fire Company near Daleville usually has festivities from Tuesday through Saturday but because of Coronavirus, officials decided to cut it back to one day.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A fire company in Lackawanna County had to scale back its annual fundraiser due to the pandemic but that didn't stop people from coming out to support.

So volunteers worked to put together a drive-thru style food sale, dishing up sausage and peppers, cheesesteaks, and chicken wings.

"It's been stressful being that we had to cancel our biggest fundraiser, but it's been a great turnout and I think it'll be a good ending to everything that we put in for today's event," Sarah Rouse, organizer.