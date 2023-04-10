Large brush fire in Lackawanna County

Flames broke out just after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon off Scott Road in South Abington Township.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Several fire departments, along with the DCNR, worked to tame a large brush fire Monday afternoon.

The fire started in South Abington Township and then spread over Bell Mountain into Dickson City.

According to Chinchilla Hose Company, the original call went out just after 2 p.m. for a small fire behind a garage just off Scott Road.

Snyder says once crews arrived, the fire began to spread up the mountainside, and additional support was called in.

Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources brought in a helicopter to dump water onto the mountain due to the steep incline.

Crews remained on-site for a few more hours to put out the flames in Lackawanna County.