Lakeland School District to begin hybrid learning

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A school district in Lackawanna County that is currently all virtual will transition to a hybrid schedule next month.
The Lakeland School Board voted Thursday night to have half of the student body attend classes Monday and Tuesday. The other half Thursday and Friday.
Students will have the option to continue a full virtual schedule.
The hybrid schedule starts October 13 in the Lakeland School District.
