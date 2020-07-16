Section of trail at Lake Scranton closing temporarily

Truck traffic in the area will make part of the trail unsafe, Pennsylvania American Water says.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Part of a popular walking trail in Scranton will be closed for the next couple of days.

Pennsylvania American Water is shutting down the section of the path around Lake Scranton where the path meets the roadway at the small stone bridge to the dam near the fishing pier on Thursday and Friday.

The utility says there will be increased truck traffic in that area while some work is done.

That section of the trail at Lake Scranton is scheduled to reopen Saturday morning.