SCRANTON, Pa. — Starting Thursday, parts of the trail at Lake Scranton will be closed to foot traffic.

Pennsylvania American Water says the walking path will be closed from the area where the path meets the roadway at the small stone bridge to the dam near the fishing pier.

The path is closing as a precaution because of increased truck traffic on the road.

It will be closed on weekdays until August 6th but will remain open on the weekends in Scranton.